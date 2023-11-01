497th CSSB Transfers Authority to 630th CSSB

Photo By Spc. Ryan Scribner | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kelby Glass, commander of the 630th Combat Sustainment Support...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Ryan Scribner | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kelby Glass, commander of the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Razor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Lingerfelt, his senior enlisted advisor, uncased and unfurled their battalion’s colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at the Warrior Tent, Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. The 497th CSSB transferred authority to the 630th CSSB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- The 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Renegade, cased their colors and the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Razor, uncased their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony held this morning in the Warrior Tent at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on Jan. 11, 2023.



The ceremony signified the end of the duties and responsibilities of the 497th CSSB, Task Force Renegade, commanded by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Timothy Crispin, and the assumption of those duties and responsibilities by the 630th CSSB, Task Force Razor, commanded by Lt. Col. Kelby Glass.



Col. Seth Morgulas, commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, conducted the transfer of authority ceremony.



Morgulas said that the 497th CSSB faced many challenges supporting troops in their area of operation through a broad range of multifunctional logistics tasks, but they were handled with intelligence, organization, tact and the utmost professionalism.



“You all have been exceptional partners to work with,” Morgulas said. “We will absolutely miss your presence here.”



Supporting transportation was one of many tasks that the Soldiers with the 497th focused on, said Crispin.



“We were a key contributor to putting the right capability, in the right location, at the right time; supporting CENTCOM operations and mission command of Soldiers in nine locations spread across four countries,” Crispin said.



The combat sustainment support battalion (CSSB) is the building block upon which the sustainment brigade capabilities are developed, according to the Army.



Glass said that his goal was to stay focused on the mission and for the 630th CSSB to make the theatre better.



For the 630th CSSB who recently departed Fort Hood, Texas after completing premobilization training, uncasing their colors in Kuwait means entry into a theatre with possible change around the horizon.



The casing and uncasing of colors during the ceremony is a military tradition that originated centuries ago so Soldiers on the battlefield could recognize and follow their unit’s colors into battle.



For the 497th CSSB who left behind their families for about 10 months, their mission in the field is complete. Their new mission is to safely return to the U.S.



The defense of the U.S. is based on the sacrifices that service members and their families make and have made since the early 17th century, said Morgulas.



“Great job 497th—you have much to be proud of and I hope to see you again on the battlefield,” Morgulas said. “Good luck and godspeed 630th—let’s get to work!