U.S. Army Soldiers with the 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Renegade and the 630th CSSB, Task Force Razor, stand in formation during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at the Warrior Tent, Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. The 497th CSSB transferred authority to the 630th CSSB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)
497th CSSB Transfers Authority To 630th CSSB
