USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort”

230106-N-EX134-1013 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan.6. From the left, Megan Jones, U.S. Embassy’s Venice representative and coordinator of the visit; Cmdr. Sarah Camarena, Carson City's officer in charge, Petty Officer Second Class Logistics Specialist Emily Messenger; local volunteer; Mici del Forte lead volunteer; Petty Officer Second Class Information System Technician Dejanee Talbert; Lt. Jason Gates; and Chief Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman Rocky Booc, along with one of the local cat sanctuary inhabitants.

