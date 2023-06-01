Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort” [Image 10 of 10]

    USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort”

    VENICE, ITALY

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230106-N-EX134-1013 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan.6. From the left, Megan Jones, U.S. Embassy’s Venice representative and coordinator of the visit; Cmdr. Sarah Camarena, Carson City's officer in charge, Petty Officer Second Class Logistics Specialist Emily Messenger; local volunteer; Mici del Forte lead volunteer; Petty Officer Second Class Information System Technician Dejanee Talbert; Lt. Jason Gates; and Chief Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman Rocky Booc, along with one of the local cat sanctuary inhabitants.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    VIRIN: 230106-N-EX134-1013
    Location: VENICE, IT 
    USNS Carson City Helps Venice's "Kittens of the Fort"

