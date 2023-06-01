USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort”

Photo By Christina Johnson | 230106-N-EX134-1013 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice,...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | 230106-N-EX134-1013 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan.6. From the left, Megan Jones, U.S. Embassy’s Venice representative and coordinator of the visit; Cmdr. Sarah Camarena, Carson City's officer in charge, Petty Officer Second Class Logistics Specialist Emily Messenger; local volunteer; Mici del Forte lead volunteer; Petty Officer Second Class Information System Technician Dejanee Talbert; Lt. Jason Gates; and Chief Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman Rocky Booc, along with one of the local cat sanctuary inhabitants. see less | View Image Page

(VENICE, Italy) USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione 'Mici del Forte' cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan. 7.



Carson City, a Military Sealift Command (MSC) ship with a crew of military personnel and civil service mariners, spent the holiday season pierside in Venice. The ship’s officer in charge (OIC) requested assistance from the U.S. Embassy to find a community project, specifically focused on animal care, as a way to say thank you to their Venice hosts.



Megan Jones, the Venice Embassy representative, suggested helping the Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” and coordinated with the sanctuary’s volunteer staff to put together a visit.



"The people of Venice have been very warm and accommodating," said Cmdr. Sarah Camarena, Carson City's OIC. "It's a privilege to have this opportunity to give back by supporting the four-legged residents of Venice."



The ship's crew donated more than 30 pounds of dry cat food, several containers and pouches of treats, cat toys, and grooming tools to be used in the care and feeding of the more than 150 cats that live in the sanctuary.



Accordingly to the Mici del Forte’s lead volunteer, the non-profit sanctuary was established in 2014 by utilizing private funds and combining several local cat-care organizations into one at Forte Marghera. The location of the sanctuary is unique since it was created following the return of Forte Marghera, a centuries-old military fort, to the Venice community.



Crewmembers spent nearly six hours of cleaning, applying varnish, and painting rooftops for nearly 20 cat homes, and they put together a donated wagon which was immediately put to good use by carrying supplies to the various locations within the expansive sanctuary area.



“Hopefully the work we accomplished took the clean-up and painting requirements, and putting together the supply wagon, off their plates,” said First Class Petty Officer Robert Veillette, a Carson City Culinary Specialist and a participant. “What we did can allow them to focus on bigger projects at the sanctuary or provide additional animal care, whatever is needed for the cats.”



Carson City is currently deployed in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests, and promote security and stability in Europe and Africa.



Military Sealift Command overall operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.