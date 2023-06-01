Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort” [Image 8 of 10]

    USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort”

    VENICE, ITALY

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230106-N-EX134-1011 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan.6. The ship's crew donated more than 30 pounds of dry cat food, several containers and pouches of treats, cat toys, and grooming tools to be used in the care and feeding of the more than 150 cats that live in the sanctuary.

    This work, USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort” [Image 10 of 10], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Carson City Helps Venice&rsquo;s &ldquo;Kittens of the Fort&rdquo;

