230106-N-EX134-1011 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan.6. The ship's crew donated more than 30 pounds of dry cat food, several containers and pouches of treats, cat toys, and grooming tools to be used in the care and feeding of the more than 150 cats that live in the sanctuary.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 05:08
|Photo ID:
|7585132
|VIRIN:
|230106-N-EX134-1011
|Resolution:
|1080x1440
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|VENICE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort” [Image 10 of 10], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort”
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT