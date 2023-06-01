USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort”

230106-N-EX134-1012 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan.6. Crewmembers spent nearly six hours of cleaning, applying varnish, and painting rooftops for nearly 20 cat homes. Chief Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman Rocky Booc, left, and Lt. Jason Gates, put together a donated wagon which was immediately put to good use by carrying supplies to the various locations within the expansive sanctuary area.

Date Taken: 01.06.2023
Location: VENICE, IT