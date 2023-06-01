Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort” [Image 9 of 10]

    USNS Carson City Helps Venice’s “Kittens of the Fort”

    VENICE, ITALY

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230106-N-EX134-1012 - USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) crewmembers gave back to Venice, Italy, by providing supplies and participating in a clean-up project for the Associazione Mici del Forte, “Kittens of the Fort,” cat rescue and sanctuary, Jan.6. Crewmembers spent nearly six hours of cleaning, applying varnish, and painting rooftops for nearly 20 cat homes. Chief Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman Rocky Booc, left, and Lt. Jason Gates, put together a donated wagon which was immediately put to good use by carrying supplies to the various locations within the expansive sanctuary area.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 05:08
    VIRIN: 230106-N-EX134-1012
    Location: VENICE, IT 
    USNS Carson City Helps Venice&rsquo;s &ldquo;Kittens of the Fort&rdquo;

