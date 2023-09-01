USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the outbound U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, center; relinquishes command to Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, left; during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 9, 2023. Lemon's next assignment is Fort Knox where he will be the military intelligence branch manager. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

