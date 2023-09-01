U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the outbound U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, left; U.S. Army Col. Seth C. Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison commander, center left; and Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, center right; pass the colors during the USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 9, 2023. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and, from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

