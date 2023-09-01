Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the outbound U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, left; U.S. Army Col. Seth C. Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison commander, center left; and Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, center right; pass the colors during the USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 9, 2023. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and, from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 20:29
    Photo ID: 7583444
    VIRIN: 230109-A-TO451-1144
    Resolution: 7807x5205
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT