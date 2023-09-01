Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Soldiers stand in formation during the USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 9, 2023. U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the outbound U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, relinquishes command to Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, during the ceremony. Lemon's next assignment is Fort Knox where he will be the military intelligence branch manager. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

    South Korea
    change of responsibility
    Camp Humphreys

