U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians render a salute when the national anthem is played at the USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 9, 2023. U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the outbound U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, relinquishes command to Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, during the ceremony. Lemon's next assignment is Fort Knox where he will be the military intelligence branch manager. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

