Marines take care of Marines

Landon L. Beaty, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps casualty case manager, stands for a portrait in the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Uniforms section at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 29, 2022. Beaty previously partnered with AFMAO from 2012 to 2015 during wartime efforts, contributing to AFMAO’s sacred mission of providing the nation’s fallen with dignity, honor and respect and care, service and support to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

