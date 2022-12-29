Landon L. Beaty, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps casualty case manager, fixes the decorations of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 29, 2022. Beaty served previously at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations as a casualty assistance calls officer and returned to assist in preparing uniforms before fallen Marines depart to their final resting place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:43 Photo ID: 7582967 VIRIN: 221229-F-TI641-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.76 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines take care of Marines [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.