Landon L. Beaty, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps casualty case manager, fixes the decorations of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 29, 2022. Beaty served previously at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations as a casualty assistance calls officer and returned to assist in preparing uniforms before fallen Marines depart to their final resting place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
|12.29.2022
|01.09.2023 10:43
|7582967
|221229-F-TI641-1008
|6048x4024
|14.76 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Marines take care of Marines [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
