    Marines take care of Marines [Image 2 of 3]

    Marines take care of Marines

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Landon L. Beaty, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps casualty case manager, prepares a uniform for a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 29, 2022. Beaty was selected to prepare the uniform due to his extensive experience and attention to detail. (U. S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    This work, Marines take care of Marines [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

