Marines take care of Marines

Landon L. Beaty, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps casualty case manager, prepares a uniform for a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 29, 2022. Beaty was selected to prepare the uniform due to his extensive experience and attention to detail. (U. S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
