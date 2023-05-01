Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East (RC-E) Soldiers with the Medical Evacuation Detachment assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, Sgt. Jacob Anderson, with the Arizona National Guard, prepares Sgt. Kimberly Young for hoist training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)
This work, KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
