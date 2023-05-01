Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East (RC-E) Soldiers with the Medical Evacuation Detachment assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, Sgt. Jacob Anderson, with the Arizona National Guard, prepares Sgt. Kimberly Young for hoist training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 05:26 Photo ID: 7582745 VIRIN: 230106-Z-NX058-0105 Resolution: 5150x3433 Size: 0 B Location: ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.