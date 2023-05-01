KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training

Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East (RC-E) Soldier with the Medical Evacuation Detachment assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, Sgt. Jacob Anderson, with the Arizona National Guard, hoists Sgt. Kimberly Young during training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

