Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training [Image 12 of 15]

    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training

    KOSOVO

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East (RC-E) Soldiers with the Medical Evacuation Detachment assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, with the Arizona National Guard, conduct hoist training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 05:26
    Photo ID: 7582738
    VIRIN: 230106-Z-NX058-0005
    Resolution: 6001x4001
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training
    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Arizona
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT