Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise

A British Army paratrooper from the 16 Air Assault Brigade (left), jumps out of a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, with U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division during the annual New Year's jump at Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, on Jan. 8, 2023. Approximately 200 paratroopers jumped out of several aircraft in a multilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

