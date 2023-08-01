Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade, jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the annual New Year's jump at Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, on Jan. 8, 2023. Approximately 200 paratroopers jumped out of several aircraft in a multilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 20:01
    Photo ID: 7582534
    VIRIN: 230108-F-PM645-1493
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise
    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-130J
    JGSDF
    USAF
    New Year Jump
    1st Airborne Bridage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT