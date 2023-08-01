U.S. Army paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division, jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the annual New Year's jump at Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, on Jan. 8, 2023. Approximately 200 paratroopers jumped out of several aircraft in a multilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 19:59 Photo ID: 7582538 VIRIN: 230108-F-PM645-1717 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.41 MB Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year’s Jump exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.