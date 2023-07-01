U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, Director of the Air National Guard, fastens the Distinguished Flying Cross onto Maj. Katie Lunning’s uniform St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 7, 2023. Loh’s visit was in honor of Lunning’s extraordinary actions during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021 which earned Lunning the Distinguished Flying Cross decoration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 7582522 VIRIN: 230107-Z-LY731-1129 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.9 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern-Day Minuteman Makes History: First Air National Guard Flight Nurse Receives Distinguished Flying Cross Medal [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.