U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, right, 133rd Medical Group, waits to depart the stage, Jan. 7, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Lunning was presented the nation’s highest-flying award for her extraordinary actions during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7582521
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-LY731-1181
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern-Day Minuteman Makes History: First Air National Guard Flight Nurse Receives Distinguished Flying Cross Medal [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modern-Day Minuteman Makes History: First Air National Guard Flight Nurse Receives Distinguished Flying Cross Medal
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT