U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, right, 133rd Medical Group, waits to depart the stage, Jan. 7, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Lunning was presented the nation’s highest-flying award for her extraordinary actions during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 19:28 Photo ID: 7582521 VIRIN: 230107-Z-LY731-1181 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.9 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern-Day Minuteman Makes History: First Air National Guard Flight Nurse Receives Distinguished Flying Cross Medal [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.