U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, 133rd Medical Group, receives the Distinguished Flying Cross Decoration, Jan. 7, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Lunning was presented the nation’s highest-flying award for her extraordinary actions during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austen Adriaens)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7582520
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-IL540-1271
|Resolution:
|5172x3694
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern-Day Minuteman Makes History: First Air National Guard Flight Nurse Receives Distinguished Flying Cross Medal [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
