U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, 133rd Medical Group, receives the Distinguished Flying Cross Decoration, Jan. 7, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Lunning was presented the nation’s highest-flying award for her extraordinary actions during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austen Adriaens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 19:28 Photo ID: 7582520 VIRIN: 230107-Z-IL540-1271 Resolution: 5172x3694 Size: 13.84 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern-Day Minuteman Makes History: First Air National Guard Flight Nurse Receives Distinguished Flying Cross Medal [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.