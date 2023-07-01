Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 5]

    1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander

    MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Mark A. Vanveldhuizen hands the 1-130th Attack Battalion colors to Col. Benny Collins, commander of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville on January 7, 2023. The battalion continued to progress as an elite Apache unit and is prepared for continue local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)

