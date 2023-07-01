Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Mark A. Vanveldhuizen hands the 1-130th Attack Battalion colors to Col. Benny Collins, commander of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville on January 7, 2023. The battalion continued to progress as an elite Apache unit and is prepared for continue local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)
1-130th "Panthers" Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander
