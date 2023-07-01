Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Mark A. Vanveldhuizen hands the 1-130th Attack Battalion colors to Col. Benny Collins, commander of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville on January 7, 2023. The battalion continued to progress as an elite Apache unit and is prepared for continue local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2023 14:29 Photo ID: 7581694 VIRIN: 230107-A-AI968-612 Resolution: 2048x1617 Size: 1.6 MB Location: MORRISVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Hannah Tarkelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.