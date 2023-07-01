Command Sgt. Maj. Kirpal Barrientos presents a gift to outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Mark Vanveldhuizen, during the 1-130th Attack Battalion change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville on January 7, 2023. The battalion continued to progress as an elite Apache unit, during Vanveldhuizen’s two-year command and is prepared for continued local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)
1-130th "Panthers" Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander
