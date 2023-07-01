Incoming commander Lt. Col. James Bond receives the 1-130th Attack Battalion colors from Col. Benny Collins, commander of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville, NC on January 7, 2023. The battalion continues to progress as an elite Apache unit, prepared for local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7581696
|VIRIN:
|230107-A-AI968-435
|Resolution:
|2048x1727
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|MORRISVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Hannah Tarkelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT