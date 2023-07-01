1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander

Incoming commander Lt. Col. James Bond receives the 1-130th Attack Battalion colors from Col. Benny Collins, commander of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville, NC on January 7, 2023. The battalion continues to progress as an elite Apache unit, prepared for local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)

