1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander

North Carolina Army National Guard Lt. Col. James L. Bond assumed command of the 1-130th Attack Battalion, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, in place of Lt. Col. Mark A. Vanveldhuizen during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville on January 7, 2023. The battalion continued to progress as an elite Apache unit, despite various external obstacles during Vanveldhuizen’s two-year command. The battalion is prepared for continued local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)

Date Taken: 01.07.2023
Location: MORRISVILLE, NC, US