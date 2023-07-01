Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 1 of 5]

    1-130th “Panthers” Attack Battalion Welcomes New Commander

    MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    North Carolina Army National Guard Lt. Col. James L. Bond assumed command of the 1-130th Attack Battalion, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, in place of Lt. Col. Mark A. Vanveldhuizen during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville on January 7, 2023. The battalion continued to progress as an elite Apache unit, despite various external obstacles during Vanveldhuizen’s two-year command. The battalion is prepared for continued local, national, and international aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 14:29
    Photo ID: 7581693
    VIRIN: 230107-A-AI968-814
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MORRISVILLE, NC, US 
    Hometown: MORRISVILLE, NC, US
