    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Joint Communication Support Element, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., establish secure communications during a mission generation exercise at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan 5. 2023. Joint Base Charleston Airmen worked alongside a JCSE to establish a tactical operations center, securing communication and decentralizing command structures to enhance critical decision superiority and prevent disruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:41
    VIRIN: 230105-F-RO673-0043
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US
    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

