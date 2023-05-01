JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise

U.S. Airmen with the 628th Civil Engineering Squadron assemble a command and control tent at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 5 2023. Joint Base Charleston Airmen worked alongside a Joint Communication Support Element, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., to establish a tactical operations center, securing communication and decentralizing command structures to enhance critical decision superiority and prevent disruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)

