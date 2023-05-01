U.S. Airmen with the 628th Civil Engineering Squadron assemble a command and control tent at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 5 2023. Joint Base Charleston Airmen worked alongside a Joint Communication Support Element, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., to establish a tactical operations center, securing communication and decentralizing command structures to enhance critical decision superiority and prevent disruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7581328
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-RO673-0145
|Resolution:
|2048x1539
|Size:
|548.73 KB
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT