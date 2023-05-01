Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joint Base Charleston personnel assemble a command and control tent at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 5 2023. Joint Base Charleston Airmen worked alongside a Joint Communication Support Element, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., to establish a tactical operations center, securing communication and decentralizing command structures to enhance critical decision superiority and prevent disruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:41
    Photo ID: 7581326
    VIRIN: 230105-F-RO673-0048
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 783.56 KB
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise
    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise
    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise
    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT