U.S. Airmen with the Joint Communication Support Element, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., establish secure communications during a mission generation exercise at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan 5. 2023. Joint Base Charleston Airmen worked alongside a JCSE to establish a tactical operations center, securing communication and decentralizing command structures to enhance critical decision superiority and prevent disruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7581327 VIRIN: 230105-F-RO673-0090 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 803.95 KB Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilitiesduring mission generation exercise [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.