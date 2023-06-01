Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, coins 2nd Lt. Serena Kim, 7th Healthcare Operations Squadron TRICARE operations and patient administration flight commander, during a base visit at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023. Kim had identified discrepancies in the diagnosis paperwork to ensure children with autism get the care they need to receive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 16:47 Photo ID: 7581136 VIRIN: 230106-F-NJ333-1093 Resolution: 4600x3070 Size: 5.84 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Air Force leadership visits Dyess [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.