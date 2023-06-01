Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Air Force leadership visits Dyess [Image 4 of 5]

    8th Air Force leadership visits Dyess

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steve Cenov, 8th AF command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, tours the Dyess Welcome Center at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023. The 8th AF command team used the visit as an opportunity to discuss the importance of Striker Airmen and the role they play in support of strategic deterrence and the global strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

