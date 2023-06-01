Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steve Cenov, 8th AF command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, tours the 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023. The 8th Air Force command team used the visit as an opportunity to discuss the importance of Striker Airmen and the role they play in support of strategic deterrence and the global strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 16:48 Photo ID: 7581131 VIRIN: 230106-F-NJ333-1314 Resolution: 5959x3977 Size: 4.57 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Air Force leadership visits Dyess [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.