Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, speaks to a group of Company Grade Officers during a luncheon at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023. The General took the opportunity to get to know the CGO’s of Dyess on a more personal and professional level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7581132
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-NJ333-1210
|Resolution:
|6421x4285
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th Air Force leadership visits Dyess [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
