U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. listens while Airman 1st Class Monica Sagastume, 315th Training Squadron student, asks a question during the all-call at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022. A year prior, Brown conducted the oath of enlistment for Sagastume to enlist in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 11:38
|Photo ID:
|7580532
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-LY364-1290
|Resolution:
|6278x4191
|Size:
|17.28 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT