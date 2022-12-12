Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW [Image 5 of 5]

    CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. listens while Airman 1st Class Monica Sagastume, 315th Training Squadron student, asks a question during the all-call at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022. A year prior, Brown conducted the oath of enlistment for Sagastume to enlist in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:38
    Photo ID: 7580532
    VIRIN: 221212-F-LY364-1290
    Resolution: 6278x4191
    Size: 17.28 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow
    all-call
    visit

