    CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW [Image 3 of 5]

    CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. poses with the 17th Training Wing command team at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022. The command team welcomed Brown to discuss the impact of community engagements on the future of the 17th TRW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

