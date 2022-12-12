CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. hosted an all-call during his visit to the 17th Training Wing, Dec. 12.



At the all-call, Brown addressed the National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency.



Organizational change can be difficult to achieve because often times people are more comfortable with the status quo. As the Air Force transforms to meet the priorities outlined by the NDS, Brown encouraged Airmen not to let bureaucracy prevent them from accelerating change.



“We all need to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” said Brown. “We all need to drive change in our Air Force, which means there are going to be things that make us uncomfortable. There are going to be some friction points here and there, but that can’t stop us from driving change.”



This all-call allowed members of the 17th TRW to connect with Brown and understand how their daily mission ties into higher headquarters strategies and operational concepts.



Members from across the 17th TRW, both officer and enlisted, asked questions ranging from the availability of mental health resources for Airmen and families to integrating artificial intelligence in the workplace. One of the common themes in Brown’s responses to the variety of questions he received, was the need for leadership at all levels.



“All I’m going to ask you to do is think about the things you can do to make the job easier for those to your left and your right,” said Brown. “Because when you walk in someone else’s shoes, you have a better understanding of what it takes to make things happen.”

