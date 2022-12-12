U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. engaged with the 17th Training Wing during an all-call at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022. During the all-call, Brown addressed the National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:38 Photo ID: 7580525 VIRIN: 221212-F-LY364-1177 Resolution: 6276x4189 Size: 14.91 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF hosts all-call for 17th TRW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.