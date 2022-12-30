Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical activity, the resilience that follows [Image 4 of 4]

    Physical activity, the resilience that follows

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs special, does preacher curls during a back and bicep workout at the fitness center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 30, 2022. Edwards uses weight lifting and physical activity to improve his physique and relieve stress. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 7580159
    VIRIN: 221230-F-NX702-1009
    Resolution: 5999x3725
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Physical activity, the resilience that follows [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #51FW #FSS #USAF #USFK #ROK

