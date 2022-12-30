U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs special, does preacher curls during a back and bicep workout at the fitness center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 30, 2022. Edwards uses weight lifting and physical activity to improve his physique and relieve stress. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 7580159 VIRIN: 221230-F-NX702-1009 Resolution: 5999x3725 Size: 5.66 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Physical activity, the resilience that follows [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.