U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, does lateral pull-downs during a back and bicep workout at the fitness center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 30, 2022. The 51st Force Support Squadron fitness center is accessible 24/7 with manned hours Monday through Friday 5 a.m. through 10 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The center is also open during unmanned hours including Sundays, holidays and down days. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 7580156 VIRIN: 221230-F-NX702-1008 Resolution: 5513x3668 Size: 4.33 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Physical activity, the resilience that follows [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.