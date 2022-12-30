U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, does lateral pull-downs during a back and bicep workout at the fitness center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 30, 2022. The 51st Force Support Squadron fitness center is accessible 24/7 with manned hours Monday through Friday 5 a.m. through 10 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The center is also open during unmanned hours including Sundays, holidays and down days. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 03:49
|Photo ID:
|7580156
|VIRIN:
|221230-F-NX702-1008
|Resolution:
|5513x3668
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical activity, the resilience that follows [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
