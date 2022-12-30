Physical activity, the resilience that follows

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, does preacher curls during a back and bicep workout at the fitness center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 30, 2022. According to a study published by The Lancet, researchers found that adults with a preexisting depression diagnosis who performed aerobic and gym activities 45 minutes three-to-five times a week experienced a lower mental health burden by 20.1 percent under the control group who did not exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)

