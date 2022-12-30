Physical activity, the resilience that follows

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- After a long, stressful day or week of work, you might think spending another hour or two of my precious time working out is the last thing I’d want to do, but I have realized that inside of the fitness center is exactly where I need to be.



For many, going for a walk, run, or for a workout at the gym can seem daunting and grueling at times, especially with the recent frigid temperatures. You might feel like time only allows you the opportunity to eat, clean and try to relax before you have to go to sleep and get up for work the next day. I’ve learned the hard way, that this can be a pitfall, becoming a seemingly endless cycle of work and chores with no healthy outlet to release the pent-up stress, anxiety and frustrations we all accumulate in our day-to-day lives.



For me, weight lifting is that healthy outlet. This regular and consistent physical activity several times a week is a great way for me to clear my mind and process a lot of the baggage we all carry around with us every day.



According to a study published by The Lancet, researchers found that adults who performed aerobic and gym activities 45 minutes three-to-five times a week experienced a lower mental health burden by 20.1 percent under the control group who did not exercise.



Finding that healthy outlet has been a game changer for me during my time here at Osan. For those of us here on short-tours, we’ve had to leave our families, loved ones and entire support systems behind. This can leave you feeling completely alone. I have had an on-again off-again relationship with the gym throughout my life and after arriving here I can say with complete confidence, I want to marry the gym. There’s a definite, strong and positive correlation between it, my emotional intelligence and how I cope with stress.



If you are considering going to the gym or being more physically active, do it. I promise you won’t regret it. I know a lot of us come here knowing no one and it can be a huge struggle for those of us who prefer working out in groups or with friends. For anyone in this situation who wants to start going to the gym and doesn’t have anyone to go with, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me and I will go with you. (A1C Aaron Edwards, DEROS Nov. 30, 2023, 010-7646-9417)



“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now.”



51st Force Support Squadron Fitness Center: Bldg. 1423 accessible 24/7 during manned and unmanned hours.

51st Medical Group mental health telephone: 0505-784-2148 or DSN 315-784-2148

