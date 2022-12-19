Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping [Image 6 of 6]

    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron operate an extended deicer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. After the primary deicer broke down beyond repair, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron members coordinated the arrival of a new deicer to resume the mission of clearing off Misawa Air Bases’ F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 00:07
    Photo ID: 7580093
    VIRIN: 221220-F-TE598-1061
    Resolution: 4640x8256
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deicer keeps the mission from slipping [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

