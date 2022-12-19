A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron operates an extended deicer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The upgraded deicing capability allows the 35th FW to launch F-16 aircraft, as well as larger aircraft, through the snowy season, ensuring the base can continue the mission of defending U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|12.19.2022
|01.06.2023 00:07
|7580091
|221220-F-TE598-1007
|8256x4640
|3.26 MB
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
Deicer keeps the mission from slipping
