Deicer keeps the mission from slipping

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron operates an extended deicer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The upgraded deicing capability allows the 35th FW to launch F-16 aircraft, as well as larger aircraft, through the snowy season, ensuring the base can continue the mission of defending U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

