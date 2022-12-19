Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping [Image 1 of 6]

    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron operates an extended deicer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The upgraded deicing capability allows the 35th FW to launch F-16 aircraft, as well as larger aircraft, through the snowy season, ensuring the base can continue the mission of defending U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 00:05
    Photo ID: 7580087
    VIRIN: 221220-F-TE598-1013
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deicer keeps the mission from slipping [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping
    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping
    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping
    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping
    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping
    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deicer keeps the mission from slipping

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    deicer
    35th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT