The success of egress

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andre White 49th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems journeyman, assists an F-16 Viper seat inspection at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 20, 2022. The 49th Component Maintenance Squadron Egress section is one of the busiest egress sections in the Air Education Training Command, with only 18 assigned personnel who are responsible for 82 F-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

