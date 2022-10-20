The success of egress

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Shearer 49th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, inspects an F-16 Viper seat at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 20, 2022. The egress section at Holloman handles on average two scheduled aircraft a week, however, they can sometimes receive four to six unscheduled requests and complete them all within a week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

Date Taken: 10.20.2022
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
by SrA Adrian Salazar