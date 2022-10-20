U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Quattlebaum, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems journeyman, processes new equipment for the egress section at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 20, 2022. Egress is charged with servicing, inspections, and repairs of escape systems and associated munition items installed on Holloman F-16 Vipers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 16:23 Photo ID: 7579837 VIRIN: 221020-F-ID578-1050 Resolution: 7250x4833 Size: 6.05 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The success of egress [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.