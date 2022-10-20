The success of egress

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andre White 49th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems journeyman, removes the seat of an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 20, 2022. Whenever maintenance under the seat is required on an aircraft, egress Airmen must first remove the escape systems which can take upwards of 12 hours of maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 16:23
    Photo ID: 7579839
    VIRIN: 221020-F-ID578-1066
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

