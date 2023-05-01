Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center

    TAIWAN STRAIT

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230105-N-XX566-1084
    TAIWAN STRAIT (Jan. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Alec Pagach stands watch as Junior Officer of the Deck (JOOD) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7579414
    VIRIN: 230105-N-XX566-1084
    Resolution: 3916x5874
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: TAIWAN STRAIT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chung-Hoon sails through Taiwan Straight
    U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center
    U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    7th Fleet Destroyer transit Taiwan Strait

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT